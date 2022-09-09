LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) versus Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Financial Review

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

LENSAR has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -63.71% -45.47% -37.06% Sensus Healthcare 61.26% 36.74% 29.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

54.7% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LENSAR and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 2 0 3.00

LENSAR presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.41%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LENSAR and Sensus Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $34.46 million 1.61 -$19.60 million ($2.40) -2.10 Sensus Healthcare $27.04 million 7.92 $4.12 million $1.51 8.56

Sensus Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensus Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats LENSAR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and in-office laser rental services. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

