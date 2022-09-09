Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Shares Sold by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA cut its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,533 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LGAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 107,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

