Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 37,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 170,790 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.90.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,412.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.