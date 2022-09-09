Lattice Token (LTX) Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002710 BTC on popular exchanges. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $15.69 million and approximately $157,812.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00037658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004291 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.87 or 0.99197101 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00038652 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token (CRYPTO:LTX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange.

Lattice Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lattice is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. Lattice Exchange connects all blockchain ecosystems and allows users to transfer cryptocurrency between multiple blockchain ecosystems. Lattice aims to reduce risk and friction for traders while increasing transparency and control over users' digital assets. Lattice is the crossroad for all blockchain ecosystems and a cross-chain swapping platform with DeFi rewards programs.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Lattice is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. Lattice Exchange connects all blockchain ecosystems and allows users to transfer cryptocurrency between multiple blockchain ecosystems. Lattice aims to reduce risk and friction for traders while increasing transparency and control over users' digital assets. Lattice is the crossroad for all blockchain ecosystems and a cross-chain swapping platform with DeFi rewards programs."

