Lafitte Capital Management LP Sells 400,000 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Lafitte Capital Management LP cut its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. PROG comprises about 2.6% of Lafitte Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lafitte Capital Management LP’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in PROG by 8.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROG

In related news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,243 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROG Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRG stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,420. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11.

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens set a $21.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

