Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of LABFF stock opened at 51.10 on Tuesday. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a 1-year low of 50.10 and a 1-year high of 51.10.
About Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi
