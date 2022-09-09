L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on September 29th

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 11th. This is an increase from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L1 Long Short Fund

In related news, insider Andrew Larke purchased 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.57 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$249,096.00 ($174,193.01). In other L1 Long Short Fund news, insider Raphael Lamm acquired 104,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.54 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$266,214.15 ($186,163.74). Also, insider Andrew Larke bought 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.57 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$249,096.00 ($174,193.01). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 386,739 shares of company stock valued at $984,558.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.