L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on September 29th

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 11th. This is an increase from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
In related news, insider Andrew Larke purchased 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.57 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$249,096.00 ($174,193.01). In other L1 Long Short Fund news, insider Raphael Lamm acquired 104,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.54 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$266,214.15 ($186,163.74). Also, insider Andrew Larke bought 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.57 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$249,096.00 ($174,193.01). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 386,739 shares of company stock valued at $984,558.
