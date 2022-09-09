KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.56

Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $9.70. KVH Industries shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 64,376 shares traded.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
