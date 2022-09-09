KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.56

Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $9.70. KVH Industries shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 64,376 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KVH Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 107.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,830,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.