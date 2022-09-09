KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.56

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $9.70. KVH Industries shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 64,376 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

KVH Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

About KVH Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KVH Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,830,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $11,795,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the second quarter worth about $2,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

