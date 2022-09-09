KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.56

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $9.70. KVH Industries shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 64,376 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
KVH Industries Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.
Institutional Trading of KVH Industries
About KVH Industries
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KVH Industries (KVHI)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.