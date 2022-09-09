Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.43. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $529,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

