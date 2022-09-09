KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.73

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.73 and traded as high as C$10.87. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.87, with a volume of 2,130 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KPT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.86 million and a P/E ratio of 98.91.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

About KP Tissue

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 654.55%.

(Get Rating)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.