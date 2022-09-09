Kokino LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Kokino LLC boosted its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Argan accounts for approximately 4.2% of Kokino LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kokino LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Argan in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Argan by 63.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Argan in the first quarter worth about $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Argan by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Argan in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of Argan stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $34.51. 6,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $490.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

