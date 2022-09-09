KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $22.08 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00004091 BTC on major exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $22.08 million and $808,476.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KSP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 coins. The official website for KLAYswap Protocol is klayswap.com. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

