Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stake Decreased by RVB Capital Management LLC

RVB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust accounts for approximately 7.5% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RVB Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.79. 6,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

