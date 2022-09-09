Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $247.03 and last traded at $247.03. 1,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 109,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNSL. Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $16,573,892.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 142.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

