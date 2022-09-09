Kinneret Advisory LLC Purchases 2,323 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

