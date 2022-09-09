Kinneret Advisory LLC Purchases 1,115 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after buying an additional 831,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $79.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.