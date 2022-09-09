Kinneret Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $650.90 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $878.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $687.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,431 shares of company stock worth $3,149,320. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

