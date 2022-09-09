Kinneret Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,623 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.8% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.12.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $383.63 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.57 and a 200 day moving average of $412.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

