Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

