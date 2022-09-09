Kinneret Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.1% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,713,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.6 %

BLK stock opened at $691.92 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $671.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

