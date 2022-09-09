Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires 2,057 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.8% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $139.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

