Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.94-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.23.

Shares of KEYS opened at $172.90 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.66 and a 200 day moving average of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

