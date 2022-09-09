Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,580,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 316,513 shares during the quarter. Kemper comprises 1.5% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 7.18% of Kemper worth $259,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Kemper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Kemper by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jason N. Gorevic bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,977. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $70.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

