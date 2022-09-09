KeeperDAO Reaches Market Cap of $18.35 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $18.35 million and approximately $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $29.70 or 0.00143193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00037035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,946.04 or 0.99791314 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00038076 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2020. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,268,401 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is www.keeperdao.com. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols.Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

