Kanen Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. AT&T comprises approximately 1.1% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,917,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,880,000 after purchasing an additional 648,319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,439,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,232,000 after acquiring an additional 339,904 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $1,530,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,239,012. The stock has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

