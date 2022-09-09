Kalata (KALA) Market Cap Achieves $13,386.79

Kalata (KALA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Kalata coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kalata has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kalata has a total market cap of $13,386.79 and approximately $26.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00348104 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00800435 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015506 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020468 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000300 BTC.
Kalata Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Buying and Selling Kalata
