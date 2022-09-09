Kadant Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Kadant has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.11. 29,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,075. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kadant has a 52-week low of $168.43 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kadant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

