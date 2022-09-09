Kadant Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
Kadant has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.
Kadant Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KAI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.11. 29,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,075. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kadant has a 52-week low of $168.43 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kadant (KAI)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.