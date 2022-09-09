JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86.

