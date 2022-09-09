JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Raised by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 40,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 38,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $8,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPM traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.18. The company had a trading volume of 242,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,488,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.88. The company has a market cap of $349.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.