JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $176.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $141.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average of $157.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.