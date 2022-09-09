JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €175.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($144.90) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of AIR stock opened at €96.28 ($98.24) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €103.79. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($102.01).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

