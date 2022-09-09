Joyce Co. Ltd (JYC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11 on September 29th

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 11th. This is a boost from Joyce’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
Joyce Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.21.
About Joyce
