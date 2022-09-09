Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.67.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance
JLL traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.98. 212,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,595. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.74 and its 200 day moving average is $198.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $275.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.