Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.67.

JLL traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.98. 212,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,595. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.74 and its 200 day moving average is $198.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $275.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,488,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

