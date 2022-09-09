John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 40 shares.The stock last traded at $43.53 and had previously closed at $47.22.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $545.65 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

