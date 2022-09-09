John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CJS Securities raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of WLY stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 779,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,136. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.84.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $545.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 53.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $147,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

