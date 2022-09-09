John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, CJS Securities upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:WLY opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.84.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $545.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $146,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

