Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.76 Million

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. Jetfuel Finance has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $36,647.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $22.26 or 0.00104510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jetfuel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,268.10 or 0.99874909 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Profile

Jetfuel Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io. The official website for Jetfuel Finance is jetfuel.finance/vaults.

Buying and Selling Jetfuel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetfuel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetfuel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetfuel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetfuel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.