JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

JBLU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,275,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,671,000 after buying an additional 379,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 35.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after buying an additional 2,366,863 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,069,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,983,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after buying an additional 204,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JBLU opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.47. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.