Jefferies Financial Group Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $375.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $261.71 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $733.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Insider Activity

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in RH by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RH by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 40.7% in the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.