Jack L. Howard Sells 12,000 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.98. 1,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $936.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $441.41 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Partners in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $122,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.