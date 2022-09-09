J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Eric Mcgee Buys 210 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.56. 10,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.70. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.