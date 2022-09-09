ITAM Games (ITAM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.66 Million

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One ITAM Games coin can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ITAM Games has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ITAM Games has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

ITAM Games Profile

ITAM Games (CRYPTO:ITAM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games/en.

Buying and Selling ITAM Games

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITAM Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITAM Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

