iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Boosted by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 142,658 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after buying an additional 220,566 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,139,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 104,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 70,337 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. 11,482,933 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

