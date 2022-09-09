iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.2% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after buying an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $6.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.79. 210,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,647. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.37.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.