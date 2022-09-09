iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 4.5% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 120,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,192,000. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.58. The company had a trading volume of 69,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,453. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.28.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

