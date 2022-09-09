iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Geller Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Geller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Geller Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $18,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,266,266 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after buying an additional 152,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after buying an additional 89,572 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $14,650,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,011,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,711 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of OEF traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.27. 6,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,550. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.66 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.66.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
