iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) is Baron Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.99. 6,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,453. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.52. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

