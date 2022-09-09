iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,579 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $218,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,849. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.87 and its 200-day moving average is $156.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

