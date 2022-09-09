iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,848,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 190,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,541,000 after buying an additional 39,808 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 185,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,726,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $154.02. 19,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,849. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.11.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

